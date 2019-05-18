Share:

MIRPUR (AJK)-The Azad Jammu Kashmir Legislative Assembly on Friday strongly condemned the continued unabated reign of state terrorism let loose by Indian occupied forces in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

Through a unanimously passed resolution, the house underlined that innocent Kashmiri children, youth, women and elderly persons are being subjected to brutalities on daily basis in the bleeding valley, where people have launched indigenous struggle for liberation of the motherland from forced and unlawful Indian occupation.

“Innocent people of the held valley are being targeted through the use of pellet guns, depriving several hundreds of youth of their vision besides injuring thousands others,” said the resolution moved by the lawmaker Faiza Imtiaz in the house which was unanimously approved.

The house met in the State’s metropolis with Speaker Shah Ghulam Qadir in the chair.

The resolution continued that women and youth are subjected to violence in the name of search operation. However, the liberation struggle continues despite tyrannies and human rights abuses against people of Kashmir in IOK, the resolution paid tribute brave Kashmiris.

The resolution observed that daring people of Kashmir despite all negative tactics, use of force and siege and search by occupied forces, boycotted the sham elections in IOK and made it clear to the world that they do not support any step under Indian rule.

The house paid rich tribute to the people of IOK for boycotting the elections despite Indian offer of economic package and applying pressure tactics. “The boycott in fact was a referendum against India,” the resolution added and said it is also proved that Kashmiris would never accept Indian subjugation.

The resolution condemned illegal arrest and torture of APHC leaders including Yasin Malik. It expressed serious concerns over the deteriorating health of Yasin Malik and called for provision of medical facilities to him. The resolution demanded international community to take notice of increased state terrorism by India in IOK.

It also demanded the United Nations to take notice of ongoing atrocities and human rights abuses by Indian forces in the valley and implement its resolution on Kashmir granting Kashmiris their right to self-determination. It also demanded international human rights organisations to take notice of massive human rights violations in IOK.

AJK Law Minister Sardar Farooq Ahmed Tahir presented three legislative bills in the house. They included “The Azad Jammu and Kashmir Members of Election Commission (Terms and Conditions) Act 2019”, “The Criminal Law (Amendment) Act 2019” and “AJK ceasefire line incidents relief (Amendment) Act 2019.”

The bills were unanimously approved and sent to standing committee.

Earlier, during question hours, replying to a question of MLA Malik Muhammad Nawaz, Minister for Electricity said that commercial tariff in Mirpur and Poonch is alike, which in fact is applicable to the entire AJK. He, however, said electricity bills could vary due to use of power units.

To a question of MLA Sagheer Chughtai, the house was told that appointments of gazetted and non gazetted posts in Kotli district were made according to quota during the past six months. Their detail was also presented in the house.

Replying to a call attention notice of MLA Abdul Majid Khan Minister for Law Sardar Farooq Ahmed said that steps are being taken for non-custom, without permit, and too old vehicles.

The House was adjourned to meet again on May 22.