KARACHI -Amid refusals and spread of misinformation against the vaccination, another polio case has been reported in Pakistan, this time in Karachi, Sindh. The National Institute for Health has confirmed the case. “Propaganda against vaccination leads to misconceptions. Parents must not fall prey to it. A six-month-old child, whose family has been consistently refusing vaccination, has fallen prey to poliovirus in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, UC 12 in Karachi- EOC Sindh.

Refusal families not only put their children in danger of contracting poliovirus, but also the children of others, says EOC Sindh coordinator. According to child’s father, grandmother and uncle, the child developed low grade fever on 28 April 2019 and he went for consultation to MAMJI Hospital, Gulberg. Fever was followed by weakness of both lower limbs on 29 April.

Sindh has three polio cases in 2019 so far -- one from Larkana and two from Karachi. Pakistan’s case count is now 17. “This is why we have repeatedly been raising awareness and asking you to please vaccinate your children. Please do not refuse and put their future in danger, the coordinator said. He requested the media to spread awareness and tell people that repeated vaccination is necessary for future of children, he said.

“We are all stakeholders in polio eradication from Pakistan and we must work together to end poliovirus,” the coordinator said.