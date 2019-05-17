Share:

Recently, the CM of Baluchistan Jam Kamal said in a discussion that 250 million trees will be planted in Baluchistan. It is something to be appreciated as a step towards development. Baluchistan province is ignored the most in the field of plantation which plays a vital role for the development of a country. Further, deforestation is increasing drastically day by day. And it’s very appreciable for Baloch people that Jam Kamal is working for the development.

HAQEELA A. HAKEEM,

Kech, May 3.