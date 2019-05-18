Share:

DURBAN - Bangladesh have been set a steep chase of 210 runs in 24 overs against West Indies to claim the title of the tri-nation series in Ireland.

The target of the final was set in DLS method after rain shortened the match to 24 overs per side at Dublin on Friday. West Indies made 152 for 1 in 24 overs after rains halted play when the team were 131 for no loss in 20.1 overs in a commanding start.

Bangladesh skipper Mashrafe Bin Mortaza’s decision to bowl first in a bid to make the most of the overcast conditions did not pay off with the bowlers failing to make inroads into the Caribbean batting. Openers Shai Hope and Sunil Ambris reached their fifties in quick time to propel their team into a strong position.

But when the play resumed, Mustafizur Rahman and Mehidy Hasan Miraz were able to contain the West Indies pair, giving only 21 runs off the remaining 23 balls. Hope made 74 off 64 with six fours and three sixes and left with eight more balls to go. Mosaddek Hossain took the catch at long on when the West Indies batsman tried to slog a Miraz delivery over midwicket.

The Tigers will be hoping to clinch the trophy, their first one in a multi-nation tournament, with a third straight win over the West Indies. The two-time World Cup winners are also looking for a title for a while and ahead of the big cricket carnival scheduled to start on May 30 in England and Wales.

Bangladesh have been unbeaten so far winning all the pool matches of the tri-series involving Ireland and West Indies. The event is considered to be good one for West Indies and Bangladesh to acclimatize and get prepared before the start of the Cricket World Cup 2019 in England on May 30.

Shakib Al Hasan, who suffered a back spasm during Bangladesh’s last game against Ireland on May 15, missed the final match of the tri-series.

Bangladesh replaced Shakib with Mohammad Mithun while Mustafizur Rahman and Soumya Sarkar have also returned to the side after being rested from the previous game. Liton Das, Rubel Hossain and Abu Jayed, who took 5 for 58 in the last game, missed out. West Indies have made one change to their pace attack, replacing Sheldon Cottrell with Shannon Gabriel.

Scorecard

WEST INDIES:

SD Hope c Mosaddek b Mehidy 74

SW Ambris not out 69

DM Bravo not out 3

EXTRAS: (lb 2, nb 1, w 3) 6

TOTAL: (1 wkt, 24 overs) 152

FOW: 1-144

BOWLING: Mashrafe Mortaza 6-0-28-0, Mohammad Saifuddin 5-0-29-0, Mustafizur Rahman 5-0-50-0, Mosaddek Hossain 2-0-9-0, Mehidy Hasan Miraz 4-0-22-1, Sabbir Rahman 2-0-12-0.

TOSS: Bangladesh

UMPIRES: Richard Kettleborough, Paul Reynolds

TV UMPIRES: Roly Black

RESERVE UMPIRE: Mark Hawthorne

MATCH REFEREE: Chris Broad