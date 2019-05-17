Share:

MANAGUA - Buildings in Nicaragua swayed and some were evacuated on Thursday after a powerful earthquake and aftershocks hit the region in the Pacific, according to official reports. According to a government report, the focus of the quake, which occurred at 10:28 a.m. local time (1628 GMT), was located 56 km west of Jiquilillo in the western region of the country at a depth of 32 km.

Rosario Murillo, vice president of Nicaragua, said that the magnitude of the earthquake was 6.3 on the Richter scale.