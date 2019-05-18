Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Secretary Yousaf Naseem Khokhar on Friday directed the departments to pay outstanding dues to the media houses at the earliest.

Chairing a meeting at Civil Secretariat, he directed submitting report after clearing dues. Additional Chief Secretary Home, administrative secretaries of different departments, commissioner Lahore division and deputy commissioner Lahore attended the meeting. He directed authorities to nominate a focal person in the finance department to coordinate with other departments. Information Secretary Momin Agha briefed the meeting on the outstanding dues.

Separately, a 15-member delegation led by Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing visited Punjab Civil Secretariat.

Chief Secretary Yousaf Naseem Khokhar welcomed the delegation. The visiting people were apprised about investment opportunities, CPEC projects, reforms in different sectors and law and order situation in the province. Chairman Planning and Development, Additional Chief Secretary Home, Additional Chief Secretary Energy and secretaries of different departments were also present.

Yao Jing said that China was willing to extend cooperation in the field of agriculture, tourism and social sector. He said that Beijing was ready to provide all kind of support for progress and prosperity of Pakistan. “Punjab is hub of economic activities. Exchange of delegations and people-to-people contacts will help bolster bilateral relations,” he added.

The CS said that CPEC would usher a new era of progress and prosperity in Pakistan. He said that there were vast business opportunities in Punjab, adding that the government was providing a conducive environment for investors. He said the World Bank has also praised the initiatives taken by the federal and provincial government for ease of doing business.

He said that the reforms introduced in various sectors were yielding positive results. He said that self-reliance of China has taken her to the height of progress and prosperity. Now China, he said, has emerged as a big economic power in the comity of nations. He said that China always stood by Pakistan in the hour of need and was extending all kind of economic and technical support to the brotherly country.