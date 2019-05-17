Share:

BEIJING-China will set up a center for high-resolution Earth observation in the port city of Qingdao to provide satellite data assistance for marine science and technology innovation.

The State Administration of Science, Technology and Industry for National Defence has recently signed a cooperation agreement with the city government of Qingdao, to promote applications of the Gaofen remote sensing satellite data in marine environmental monitoring, maritime rights and interests maintenance and disaster prevention. Gaofen means “high resolution” in Chinese. China has launched several Gaofen satellites since April 26, 2013. The Gaofen project has helped reduce China’s dependence on foreign remote sensing satellite data.