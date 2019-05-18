Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led coalition government has been pursuing zero-tolerance policy against corruption as the country is moving forward under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Talking to different delegations at his office here on Friday, he said that national resources were mercilessly wasted in the name of development in the past and those who looted the hard-earned money of people ruthlessly would have to be answerable.

The CM said that people have rejected the hollow slogan-mongers in the elections and the looters had lost their credibility. The PTI government has served people in the last nine months, he said and added that the provincial government dis not believe in politics of exhibitory projects and tall claims.

The chief minister said that no attention was paid for improvements of schools and hospitals in the past. He said steps were being taken for public welfare. Development was the right of people living in backward areas as well and priorities had been identified to fulfil their fundamental needs.

He said that people have given vote to the PTI for bringing a real change as well as accountability of the corrupt elements.

Indian terrorism in Kashmir condemned

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has strongly condemned the state-sponsored terrorism by Indian army in held Kashmir. He expressed a deep sense of sorrow over martyrdom of Kashmiris and extended sympathies to the bereaved families.

He said that the Indian army had crossed all limits of barbarity and cruelty and the innocent Kashmiris were being subjected to the worst kind of bloodshed by the occupation forces. He said that India could not weaken the freedom movement of Kashmiris through state-sponsored terrorism. He said that the desire for freedom had further been strengthened in the Kashmiri people in the wake of Indian subjugation. India should realise that it could not suppress Kashmiris’ freedom movement by subjecting them to torture, he added. The CM said the international community should also wake up from deep slumber and play its role in stopping brutal acts of the Indian armed forces in occupied Kashmir.