RAWALPINDI- The City District Government Rawalpindi has imposed a fine amounting to Rs5,89,000 on shopkeepers and stallholders for overcharging during its ongoing crackdown against profiteers in Ramazan Sasta Bazaars and in the open market, a spokesperson informed The Nation on Friday.

Similarly, more than six shopkeepers and stallholders were booked by police and sent them to Adiala Jail, she said.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Chaudhry Muhammad Ali Randhawa, the teams of assistant commissioners and special price magistrates have visited all Ramazan Sasta Bazaars in the district and inspected more than 570 stalls and points and imposed heavy fines on profiteers and sent them to jail, she added. Action has been taken against 245 shopkeepers and stallholders for selling chicken, vegetables, fruit and other edibles to consumers on high rates and not displaying price lists issued by government.

The raids were conducted by ADC (G) Maleeha Jamal, ACs Nosheen Sarwar, Ahmed Hassan Ranjha, Naheem Afzal, Zahid Khan, Amber Gilani, Usman Tariq, Sub Registrar Urban II Rawalpindi/SPM Iqbal Ahmed Sanghera, AC HR Haider Abbas and SPM Zafar Abbas.

She said the teams of ACs and SPMs were regularly carrying out inspections in their assigned areas, and stern action was being taken against the profiteers.

Moreover, rates and quality of all the essential items including meat, mutton, chicken, pulses, rice, vegetables, fruits, flour and sugar were being ensured, the spokesperson said.

On the other hand, DC Rawalpindi Chauhdry Muhammad Ali Randhawa visited Sabzi Mandi Islamabad along with DC Islamabad, ADC ( G) Islamabad, AC Saddar Rawalpindi, Chairman MC Islamabad, Secretary MC Rawalpindi and Islamabad from 9:30pm till 10:30pm. Special focus was on auction process of lemon, onion and other essential vegetables, she said.

She added the auction price of lemon is declined to Rs5 and tomato Rs2 per kg. For tomorrow the lemon price in open market will be 215 per kg and tomato Rs28 per kg. Due to heavy rain fall yesterday in most areas of upper Punjab, supply of vegetables as was expected today could not reach market, she said. Hence, the auction prices of rest of essential vegetables could not decline and remain same as were yesterday.