Share:

LAHORE : CTO Liaqat Ali Malik distributed Iftar food packets to motorists. The officer also broke his fast with traffic wardens at the Police Martyrs Monument on The Mall. A spokesman said the city traffic police department is providing free Iftar food packets to traffic officials deployed on roads on the directives of Punjab Police Inspector General Arif Nawaz Khan. He said that free food was being distributed among motorists who had to break their fast on the road. This initiative has been taken to build friendly image of the traffic police department. He said that all Circle Officers are also directed to remain present in the field to ensure smooth flow of traffic during Iftar timing. He said that the additional traffic staff has been deployed across the city to control traffic during the rush hours. The CTO said all officials of the city traffic police department are like members of the same family. He said the traffic officials are directed to stay alert at their duty points even at the time of Iftar. Therefore, he said the department was supplying free food to the officials.