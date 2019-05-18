Share:

SIALKOT-A dacoit was shot dead by his two accomplices in a bid to get him released from local farmers’ captivity during a dacoity incident in village Thakar Key-Bambaanwala, Daska tehsil, in the wee hours of Friday.

According to the FIR, a local farmer Allah Ditta and his two sons were working in fields, when three armed dacoits reached there. They held Allah Ditta hostage at gunpoint and injured him on resistance with butts of guns and started looting. They also tried to snatch goats and sheep from him. On this, farmer’s two sons – Hassan Raza and Asif Mehmood rushed to save their father. Dacoits fired on them but they remained safe. During this, farmer Allah Ditta overpowered a dacoit, prompting the two others to fire on the farmer to get their accomplices released. But, the bullet hit their own accomplice in the forehead, killing him on the spot. Both the dacoits looted Rs740 from two brothers Hassan and Asif and fled away the scene.

According to the FIR, the fleeing dacoits were calling their slain accomplice with the name as Ali Raza. Later on information, the police rushed to the scene and shifted the dead body to Daska Civil Hospital for autopsy.

Local senior police officials informed that the Bambaanwala Police have registered the case (No. 183/2019) against the accused on the report of victim Allah Ditta. Further investigation is underway in this regard.