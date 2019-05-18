Share:

LAHORE : Senior doctors have stressed the need for taking balanced diet at sehri and iftar and adopting a healthy lifestyle to avoid high blood pressure. Head of Medicine of Ameer-ud-Din Medical College/Lahore General Hospital Prof Ghias-un-Nabi Tayyab said that balanced diet and physical activity was a key to avoid high blood pressure. He suggested avoiding excessive eating and consumption of fried food items like samosa and pakora. He said that unfortunately in Pakistan, problem of blood pressure was increasing day by day and now there was no age limit. However, 40 per cent of the population of above 40 years was victim of high blood pressure. He stressed the need of regular check up and necessary precautions in Ramzan to avoid adverse circumstances. Dr Israr-ul-Haq Toor and Dr Ghias-ul-Hassan suggested avoid self medication and contacting qualified doctor or hospital in case of emergency. They said that high blood pressure could cause paralysis or even death. Irritation on petty issues, anger and unnecessary arguments should be avoided, they said, adding, people should bring positive changes in behavior. Similarly, morning and evening walk, light exercise, cycling and hobbies like swimming should be made part of daily routine.