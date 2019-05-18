Share:

SIALKOT - The Law Enforcing Agencies (LEAs) claimed to have arrested five Afghan nationals on charges of illegal stay in the district here on Friday.

According to the senior officials, the LEAs conducted a joint grand search operation in various parts of Sialkot city.

Officials said that LEAs arrested five accused Afghan nationals identified as Shah Wali, Abdul Wahab, Gul Badeen, Dilawar Ghulam Sakhi and Jamal Shah for their illegal stay in various parts of Sialkot city. The officials informed that they failed to provide any valid official documents in this regard.

The officials added that police shifted the five Afghan nationals for further investigation. A case was registered against under Foreign Act.