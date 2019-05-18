Share:

ATTOCK - Four persons including two brothers died in a accident while three others got injured in different incidents occurred in different parts of the district here on Friday. According to Rescue 1122, a speeding dumper truck knocked a motorcycle on GT Road near Haro Bridge. Police and rescue 1122 sources informed that as result 26-year-old Mohammad Rehan along with his 22-year-old brother Mohammad Farhan were killed. They were on the way on a motorcycle towards his village Shamsabad when fell prey to the reckless driving. In another incident, a speeding car knocked a motorcyclist on Hazro-Kamra Road, killing 42-year-old Ikram Khan on the spot. Police informed that the motorcyclist was going to his village Shenka on a motorcycle when he collided with a car coming from opposite direction. Resultantly he died on the spot. In another incident, a man identified as Nowsherwan Khan, a resident of Jehangira drowned in River Indus where he had came to take a bath.

Police while quoting family members of the victim said that the deceased came from Saudi Arabia to celebrate Eid with his family.

In separate incident, a speeding oil tanker hit motorcycle near Hazro toll plaza on GT Road, resultantly 28-year-old Raheem Shah, his wife, 24-year-old Ayesia Bibi and his 3 years old son Sami Ullah Shah were injured. The injured were taken to THQ hospital Hazro. Police registered separate cases and started further investigation.