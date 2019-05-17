Share:

NEW YORK-Gwendoline Christie ‘’bored’’ people with her tears at the end of filming ‘Game of Thrones’.

The 40-year-old actress thought she was mentally prepared to say goodbye to the show and though she felt ‘’fine’’ filming her last scenes as Ser Brienne of Tarth, she wasn’t ready for the wave of emotion that struck her during the final speeches afterwards.

She said: ‘’I have been telling myself for years that it will end and that I have to be prepared to let go.

‘’When it came to the final episode, I got through it and I felt fine all day. ‘’But, when it came to the speeches, I finally went to pieces and couldn’t stop crying for two hours. ‘’People got bored with me in the end, but I got it out of my system.’’

With just days to go until the final episode airs, Gwendoline is still staying tight-lipped about what’s in store. Asked if she can talk about the ending, she told talk show host Graham Norton: ‘’No.’’

And while the fantasy drama series may have come to an end, the ‘Star Wars’ actress is still working on mystery projects so couldn’t even say much about her appearance as Titania in a new stage version of ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream’.

She said: ‘’Interestingly, the projects I tend to be involved with come with a heavy cloak of secrecy, so you would assume that this being Shakespeare that I would be able to tell you everything about the production, but yet again, I cannot tell you anything about it because there are some surprises involved.

‘’In a world full of darkness, this production has much needed joy.’’ The full interview with Gwendoline airs on ‘The Graham Norton Show’ on BBC One, on Friday (17.05.19) night.