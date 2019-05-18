Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Minister for Health Dr Azra Peechuho inaugurated a typhoid prevention campaign at Lyari General Hospital here on Friday.

Assuring people of all measures needed for prevention of the disease, she said equal responsibility lies upon citizens to protect themselves and their children against the disease through due care towards general hygiene. She encouraged people to avoid consumption of stale food, over ripe fruits besides low quality beverages, ice cream, edibles sold and prepared under unhygienic conditions.

The health minister said boiling of tap water for a few minutes makes it safe for human consumption. Dr Peechuho said the government was not indifferent to its responsibilities and that series of measures were being taken to provide uninterrupted potable water and improved sanitation. She also referred to the role of Sindh Food Control Authority to ensure quality of food items and safety of public health against contaminated goods.

The campaign launched in the metropolis was said to be in coordination with Aga Khan Hospital. MNA Syed Abdul Rasheed thanked the minister for taking interest in Lyari Development Vision 2040. He said all political parties must rise above their affiliations and join hands in the interest of masses in general.