Balochistan province has already been in a dire of death–causing diseases like cancers, but the rapid rate of HIV infection in the province is adding more to it. HIV infection rates are rapidly rising in this particular region due to violence, social dogmas and poor healthcare. Healthcare professionals have observed a sudden rise in both HIV infections case of AIDS.

With an estimation of 20,000 new infections each year, Pakistan has the worst HIV infection rates in South Asia. Doctors consider it as a consequence of repeated usage of syringe needles, shaving blades, contaminated blood transfusions and unhygienic dental work for the widespread of HIV among the general population. Hence, the government and concerned authorities should provide health facilities to the public, conduct awareness campaigns, take prompt and pragmatic steps to resolve this widespread issue to save the population.

TILYAN ASLAM,

Turbat, May 5.