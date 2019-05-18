Share:

BARBADOS - Move over India-Pakistan, there’s a new World Cup rivalry in town - West Indies captain Jason Holder has set his sights on Afghanistan, who bested his team twice last year. “I’m looking forward to playing Afghanistan, mainly because they beat us in the final of the World Cup qualifiers,” Holder said to ESPN in Barbados. “I think in head-to-head contests they have probably edged us out, so I really want to get at them. They are a great team - a team in transition, and they’ve done wonderful things, but I really want to make amends for what happened in the Qualifiers.”