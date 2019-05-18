Share:

AUCKLAND - New Zealand wicketkeeper-batsman Tom Latham is in doubt for the side’s World Cup opener against Sri Lanka on June 1 after suffering a finger fracture during the third warm-up game against Australia in Brisbane last week. Latham had sustained the injury while keeping wicket and was later forced to leave the field for medical attention. According to stuff.co.nz, the injury is healing and Latham has been cleared to depart to England and Wales with the squad on Sunday, but is in doubt for New Zealand’s two warm-up games and their tournament opener in Cardiff.