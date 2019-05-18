Share:

LALAMUSA-The younger son of PPP Punjab President Qamer zaman Kaira along with his friend died here in a deadly road accident near Ganja Morr on GT Road on Friday.

According to police, 17-year-old Usama Qamer Kaira along with his friend Hamza Butt, a resident of Mohallah Karimpura, was coming from Islamabad in a car. When they reached near their hometown Lalamusa on GT Road, the ill-fated car rammed into a roadside tree. Resultantly, Usama Kaira died on the spot while Hamza Butt sustained critical injuries and was rushed to Govt Trauma Centre where he also succumbed to his injuries.

Initially, the police suspected that speeding was the reason behind the gruesome accident.