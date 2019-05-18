Share:

LALAMUSA/Islamabad - The younger son of PPP Punjab President Qamar zaman Kaira along with his friend died in a road accident near Ganja Morr on GT Road in Lalamusa on Friday.

According to police, 17-year-old Usama Qamar Kaira along with his friend Hamza Butt, a resident of Mohallah Karimpura, was coming from Islamabad in a car. When they reached near their hometown Lalamusa on GT Road, the ill-fated car rammed into a roadside tree while overtaking another car. Resultantly, Usama Kaira died on the spot while Hamza Butt sustained critical injuries and was rushed to Govt Trauma Centre where he also succumbed to his injuries.

Initially, the police suspected that speeding was the reason behind the gruesome accident.

The government representatives and politicians expressed deep grief and sorrow over the demise of Usama Kaira.

In their separate condolence messages, they extended their heartiest sympathies to the bereaved family.

President Dr Arif Alvi expressed grief over the demise of Kaira’s son. The president sympathised with the bereaved family and prayed for courage to bear the loss with equanimity.

In a statement, Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed deep grief over the death of Kaira’s son.

The prime minister sympathized with the parents faced with the tragic loss of their young child. He also prayed for courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa expressed heartfelt grief on the sad demise of Usama Kaira in a road accident. “May Allah give strength to bereaved parents and family to bear this irreparable loss,” the COAS said, according to a statement of Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar also expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the sad demise of PPP leader’s son.

In his condolence message, the chief minister extended heartfelt sympathies to Qamar Zaman Kaira and the bereaved family.

He prayed that may Allah, The Almighty, rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the family to bear this loss with equanimity.

PPPP President Asif Ali Zardari and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in a joint condolence message have expressed deep sorrow and grief over the death of the young son of Qamar Zaman Kaira.

Both leaders said that they were saddened by the news of the death of Kaira’s son.

The leadership of Pakistan People’s Party and every worker are with the Kaira family in this hour of grief. The death of a young is most unfortunate for the parents.

They prayed to Almighty Allah for grant of eternal peace to the departed soul and strength and fortitude to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.

Other PPP senior leaders including Nayyer Hussain Bokhari, Sherry Rehman, Moula Bux Chandio, and Dr Nafisa Shah also poured their heart out to Qamar Zaman Kaira.

Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said “May Allah give strength to bereaved parents and family to bear this irreparable loss.”

“What a terrible tragedy for any parent to bear. May Allah give Kaira and his family the strength to bear this massive loss,” were the words of Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed.

Chairman and Deputy Chairman Senate also expressed grief over the demise of Usama Qamar.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan expressed deep grief and sorrow over the demise of Usama Qamar.

In a message, the SAPM sympathising with Qamar Zaman Kaira said at this time of tragedy, all stand with the Kaira family.

She prayed that Allah Almighty may grant courage to the parents and the family to bear this tragic loss with fortitude.

She also prayed may Allah Almighty rest the souls of the victims of the tragic accident in eternal peace.