CALIFORNIA-Kendall Jenner has revealed she feels the ‘’most confident’’ when she is wearing an outfit she ‘’really likes’’ because it allows her to feel comfortable and enjoy what she’s doing. Kendall Jenner feels ‘’most confident’’ when she is wearing an outfit she ‘’really likes’’.

The 23-year-old model insists if she feels comfortable in what she is wearing then that allows her to enjoy what she is doing and she always feels her best when’s happy in her clothes and having fun with friends.

Speaking in a video for Vogue Australia - of which she is the cover star for the new issue - Kendall said: ‘’I feel most confident when I’m in an outfit that I really like and when I’m hanging out with my friends and we’re just laughing and enjoying each others’ company. I know that’s a random time to feel confident but I don’t know, it makes me feel good.’’

Kendall is the face of Tiffany & Co’s spring 2019 campaign and she can vividly recall the first piece of jewellery she received from her mother Kris Jenner that was made by the world famous jeweller.

She said: ‘’My first Tiffany & Co piece of jewellery that I ever owned was a little silver heart necklace that my mom gave me when I was a baby. ‘’Being able to work with Tiffany is really exciting, because it’s genuinely been part of my life for so long and genuinely is stuff that I really love.’’

Kendall has been working as a model since her late teens and she’ll never forget the ‘’first big purchase’’ she made when she was first allowed to get her hands on her own money - a condo she could call home. She said: ‘’I started working when I was pretty young, so I wasn’t allowed to spend my work money until I was 18, and when I turned 18 I moved into a condo, so that was my first big purchase.’’