PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government while announcing opening of OPD (Outdoor Patient Department) service in all major hospitals of the province from Saturday (May 18), has warned of stern disciplinary action against those who created hurdles in dispensation of health services to masses.

OPD services in all major hospitals of Peshawar and KP is stopped due to protest by doctor’s association after skirmish between them and security staff of Provincial Health Minister. “Government has decided to resume OPD service from Saturday (today) and anyone who created hurdles would be dealt with iron hand,” warned Shaukat Yousafzai, Provincial Minister for Information KP.

Addressing a Press conference here at Cabinet Room of Civil Secretariat, Shaukat Yousafzai said that government is preparing list of those doctors who are creating hurdles in provision of health services to masses and show cause notices will be issued to them on Friday.

“A handful of doctors wanted to sabotage health reforms introduced in the province by PTI government,” Shaukat claimed.

Shaukat Yousafzai said that provincial government has brought reforms in health sector to facilitate people of remote areas but unfortunately some doctors wanted to sabotage it due to their personal and political interests.

The Minister informed that in line with the health reforms the KP government increased the strength of Specialist doctors from 280 to 931, Medical Officer from 3639 to 8801, House Officers 24000 to 62000 and TMO 42000 to 103000.

He said that government is ready to hold consultation with doctors and said they are free to continue their protest, but hampering of health delivery service and blocking of reforms process cannot be tolerated.

Shaukat said that an inquiry is already in process to probe into quarrel between doctors and Minister’s security staff and stressed upon doctors to let the Inquiry Committee complete its investigation.

He also clarified that government should not be considered as weak which can be threatened through holding forceful protests.

We will take stern action when and where it was required, he stated.

Shaukat also warned that government action can also led to dismissal of services of protesting doctors.

He also rejected in categorical terms two demands presented by protesting doctors including removal of Provincial Health Minister, Dr Hisham and removal of Dr Nosherwan Burki, Chairman BoG Lady Reading Hospital.

Shaukat said that some volunteer doctors wanted to provide services at OPD and if they were stopped from services, government will take action accordingly and sternly.

Speaking on the occasion Provincial Secretary Health, Dr Muhammad Farooq said that Health Department has ordered transfer of 700 doctors to their districts of domicile. A total of 2500 doctors will be transferred to different districts, he added.

About joining by doctors to their transferred posts, Secretary Health said that so far he cannot state anything on that.

However, he added, District Health Officers (DHOs) will ensure assuming of charges by transferred doctors to their respective districts.