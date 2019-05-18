Share:

KARACHI - The University of Karachi has extended the last date for submission of applications for various teaching positions in the varsity till June 28, KU Registrar Dr Saleem Shahzad announced on Friday.

He mentioned that the KU had extended the last date for submission of applications to facilitate the interested candidates. However, he pointed out that no further extension would be given in this regard, so the interested candidates should avail the opportunity and apply before the deadline.

He also mentioned that the Karachi University had launched a job portal www.kurecruits.com to improve the process of submission of job applications and recruitment, but this is optional, not mandatory.

He said that the KU would encourage applicants to submit their relevant documents through the portal if they are not facing difficulties.

The KU registrar also said that applicants have to fulfil requirements as mentioned in the previous advertisement published in local newspapers regarding KU teaching positions.

He shared that applicants must submit three sets of application form (hardcopy) along with all supporting documents besides emailing their forms to the address given in the advertisements which were published in leading newspapers on February 14, March 24 and April 24, 2019. He informed that advertisements regarding the extension of deadline would soon be given in the leading newspapers.