ISLAMABAD-Mayor of Islamabad Shaikh Ansar Aziz and Chief Commissioner Islamabad and Chairmen CDA Amir Ali Ahmed joined hands to clear the capital of all kind of encroachments.

Chairman CDA and Mayor of Islamabad jointly presided over a meeting as CDA and MCI engaged in ongoing anti-encroachment drive.

Both heads of respective organisations passed instructions to their teams to cooperate and coordinate with each other regarding anti-encroachment operation across Islamabad within their respective jurisdictions without fear or favour.

During the meeting it was decided that highways, roads, footpaths, green belts are to be cleared of all violations in a contentious drive and making this drive a success with mutual coordination and cooperation.

It was also decided that people will be motivated and guided about the law regarding encroachments through media campaign.

On the other side, Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) and Chief Commissioner Islamabad along with teams of Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad and CDA visited Main Margalla Road, Jinnah Avenue and Nazim-ud-Din Road to inspect the progress of ongoing anti-encroachment operations initiated to clear pathways illegally encroached by the private buildings.

While visiting the area which was vacated from Centurus Mall, Chairman CDA directed the concerned formation to install road signs and carry out lane marking so that people could know that it is a thorough fair.

He further directed to remove remaining encroachments on immediate basis. On this occasion, it was informed that teams are conducting anti-encroachment operation alongside Jinnah Avenue, Blue Area and Margalla Road. It was also informed that F-6 and Constitution Avenue will be also cleared on Friday and land under illegal possession of private buildings having ramps, generators, fences and other installations will be freed from the encroachers.

It was further apprised that most of the area has been cleared, however, remaining violations are pertaining to foreign missions and will be removed amicably and accordingly. Chairman CDA directed the concerned officers to courteously inform these missions to remove violations by themselves.