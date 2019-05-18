Share:

KARACHI - Provincial Minister for Minority Affairs, Social Welfare and Food Hari Ram Kishori Lal has taken notice of alleged occupation of precious agriculture land of Sri Parwati near Umarkot and directed the deputy commissioner of Umarkot to initiate legal action against the perpetrators of this crime.

He assured his full support to Sri Parwati and said that justice would be dispensed to the complainant and she would be compensated for the loss she had borne.

He said that minority communities residing in Sindh have given mandate to the Pakistan People’s Party for safeguarding their interests and providing them protection. He said that PPP has always reciprocated and taken concrete measures for protection and welfare of minorities.

Hari Ram Kishori Lal said that occupying agriculture land of a widow who belongs to minorities is a heinous crime and contrary to Sindh’s traditions and norms. He said the Supreme Court of Pakistan had recently issued strict orders against the occupation of properties of minorities.

It may be mentioned here that Sri Parwati had complained to the minorities minister and the Sindh government that her agriculture land located in Deh Makhiaro on Mandhal channel having lemon, mango, dates and sapodilla orchard was occupied by the influential people of the area belonging to the Rajar community.

She said in her complaint that the accused threatened her and forced her to sell her precious agricultural land but after failing to do so they along with armed men cut down orchard trees and took away crop of wheat.