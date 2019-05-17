Share:

Dear Prime Minister and President, families of missing persons of Shia community have been protesting outside Karachi Press Club, Governor House and President Arif Alvi’s house for the past five days in scorching heat without any gap. Infant to old all are sitting on roads in peaceful manners with hope that any government official will come outside to address their demands. Families of approx. 140 missing persons are demanding safe recovery of their relatives on urgent basis, and securing their constitutional rights.

As Karachi continues to rise in temperature at 40 °C protestors vow not to leave the area until the President or Prime Minister listens to them and promises immediate actions. Kindly look into this matter.

SYED AFSAR HUSSAIN ZAIDI,

Karachi, May 3.