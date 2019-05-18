Share:

Lahore - Two motorcyclists including a woman were killed in road accidents in different parts of the provincial metropolis on Friday, police and rescue workers said.

Mother of four children, Robina riding on a motorcycle was on her way home when a mini-truck bumped into her bike near Kalma Chowk on Ferozpur Road. As a result, she died on the spot. The truck driver managed to escape from the scene. The police shifted the body to the morgue and were investigating the incident.

In another incident, a 70-year-old man was killed when a recklessly driven tractor-trolley smashed into motorcycle near Gulshan Park in Iqbal Town. The deceased was identified by police as Chaudhry Ghulam Ali Gondal. Rescue workers said the man died on the spot. The driver along with the tractor-trolley fled instantly. The police were investigating the incident.

According to APP, the Punjab Emergency Service Rescue 1122 provided services to victims of 816 accidents across the province during the last 24 hours. According to the data provided by the PES here on Friday, seven people were killed and 907 others injured in the accidents. As many as 370 drivers, 16 underage drivers, 143 pedestrians and 401 passengers were among the victims of the accidents.

The statistics show that 225 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 234 persons placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 69 in Faisalabad with 82 victims and Multan at third with 59 RTCs and 60 victims.

According to data, 668 motorcycles, 108 rickshaws, 68 cars, 42 vans, 10 buses, 22 trucks and 94 other vehicles besides slow-moving carts were involved in accidents.