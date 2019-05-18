Share:

ISLAMABAD : Ignoring the requisition submitted by opposition, the PTI government has summoned a regular session of the national assembly on coming May 21 to explain its stance over the IMF deal, rupee devaluation and the recent wave of terrorism in the country. The session would likely to witness a heated debate between the government and the opposition over these critical issues.

It is to be mentioned here that the main opposition party (PML-N) the other day had submitted a requisition in the national assembly asking National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser to immediately summon the session.

However, according to sources, the government had decided to ignore the PML-N requisition and summon a regular session to complete mandatory days. The assembly session will continue till May 30.

The opposition, after the recent increase in dollar value against Pakistani rupee, has strongly criticised the government about this abnormal increase. The PML-N members, in its requisition, had requested the government to take parliament into confidence, as the rupee devaluation has further increased price hike in the country.

Talking to The Nation, the opposition member Murtaza Javed Abbasi said he had mentioned that the increase in dollar value would increase the inflation rate. He feared that inflation would go to double digits in next few months due to the impact of increase in petroleum products and devaluation in currency.

The sources said that the opposition now will force the government to initiate debate on its points mentioned in the requisition.

The government side, the sources said, will also respond to the opposition on all these issues.

The government will also deliberate the matter of Public Accounts Committee chairmanship during the session.