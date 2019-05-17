Share:

NEW YORK-Olivia Wilde says directing ‘Booksmart’ was the only job she’s ever had which didn’t focus on her looks. The 35-year-old actress made her directorial debut with ‘Booksmart’ - which follows academic overachievers Amy (Kaitlyn Dever) and Molly (Beanie Feldstein) who decide to cram four years of fun and mischief into one night - and confessed that it’s the only project she’s ever worked on that has nothing to do with her beauty.

In an interview with the New York Times newspaper, she said: ‘’It is remarkable that I am 35 years old and this is the first job I’ve ever had that wasn’t entirely dependent on and connected to my looks. It grosses me out to acknowledge it, but I’ve been thinking a lot about it.’’

The ‘House’ star went on to claim that although she finds it ‘’exhausting’’ to be categorised by how attractive she is, she has become ‘’numb’’ to this type of objectification as ‘’that’s what actors deal with’’. She said: ‘’Have I ever felt exploited? Yeah. Do I realise that I’d become numb to that? Yes. I had become numb to the fact that every meeting I went on - with men and women, by the way - I was going to be judged on my physical appearance. Because that’s what actors deal with, and man, it’s exhausting.’’

In recent years, Olivia has been building a portfolio as a director; having helmed music videos for both the Red Hot Chili Peppers and Edward Sharpe & the Magnetic Zeros, she has also created a series of short films for Glamour magazine.

The former ‘The O.C.’ star - who is engaged to Jason Sudeikis - has enjoyed all of her directing jobs because she gets to work in an area where ‘’my value has nothing to do with my looks’’.