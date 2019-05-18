Share:

Minister for Petroleum Omar Ayub Khan Saturday said there would be zero tolerance against gas pilferage and directed the gas companies to take required measures to bring down the Unaccounted for Gas (UFG) ratio.

He asked Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) and Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) that there should be no leniency in reducing the UFG loses, directing them to make their anti-gas theft operation more effective, a Petroleum Division press release said.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Petroleum Nadeem Babar vowed that the ongoing countrywide drive against gas pilferers would get more strength in the coming days as the government believed in across the board action against the elements causing dent to national exchequer.

Meanwhile, the SSGC under its anti-gas theft drive carried out numerous operations in Karachi, Larkana and Sukkur regions and removed 47 illegal domestic and three commercial connections.

Besides, it unearthed and removed illegal pipelines from the localities. First Information Reports (FIRs) have been lodged against the gas pilferers.

In another operation in Karachi, the gas company team removed illegal supply line from 78-apartment Micasa building where around 350 people were residing.