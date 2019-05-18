Share:

ISLAMABAD - The online facility for tax registration has reduced the number of complaints due to the minimum human involvement in the procedure and provided ease to the new fillers who were hesitating due to the procedures of tax registration system. an official of Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) told that the online tax payment system is very user friendly and every person who can operate mobile phone can use this system.

He said we are continually monitoring the feedback of the users and in light of that we are further simplifying and improving the system for making it more users friendly and easy.

He said the FBR is committed at facilitating tax payers to extend tax net which is necessary for ensuring micro-economic stability in the country.

He also informed that there would be some procedural changes in new tax system which would aim at facilitating the fillers and encouraging new tax payers to become the part of FBR.

He was of the view that we all should come forward with national sentiments and promote the culture of voluntary compliance for the development of our country.