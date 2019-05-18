Share:

KARACHI - Adviser to Sindh Chief Minister on Information, Law and Anti-Corruption Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that prison reforms are a revolutionary step of the incumbent Sindh government towards repealing the one-and-a-half-century old prison laws.

He said that prisons were meant to be reform centres not torture cells. He said that reforms in prison laws are a positive step. In this regard, he said, the opposition had immensely cooperated and supported the government efforts.

Provincial adviser said this while talking to media on Friday. He said that opposition leader in Sindh Assembly Firdaus Shamim Naqvi and MQM Pakistan MPA Javaid Hanif Khan made a huge contribution to making the prison laws up to date. The provincial adviser said that Sindh was the first province of the country that was transforming jails into correctional centres.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab remarked that self respect and social sides of prisoners has been kept in view in new prison law to address them in better manner so that prisoners could live respectful lives and play their positive role in society after their release from jails.

He said that Sindh Prisons and Correction Service Act 2019 will be tabled in Sindh Assembly soon for approval adding that this bill could be called reformer bill. He said that Sindh Assembly has unique honour of making rules for the welfare of its dwellers and vulnerable segment of society including women, children and minorities.