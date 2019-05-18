Share:

General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Saturday visited Troops on forward posts along Pak-Afg Border at Dawatoi in NWTD. COAS was briefed about progress on border fencing, sanitisation operation, socio-economic development projects and rehabilitation of TDPs, the ISPR said.

This was the area where due to cross border terrorist attack from Afghanistan on fencing party had resulted into martyrdom of 3 Pak Army soldiers on May 1.

The COAS appreciated high morale of troops and their contributions for bringing about stability in the area.

The COAS said that while Pakistan continues to play its positive role towards success of Afghan reconciliation process and peace in the region, we also stay ready for any unforeseen eventuality. For this Pakistan is solidifying border through fencing, construction of new forts & posts and increase in strength of FC troops to effectively manage the border.

"Similarly we continue to maintain required state of alertness and preparedness on our Eastern Border," he said.

"There are still challenges facing Pakistan but not as much as we have passed through in recent past. To continue the journey towards ultimate success we need to stay patient, determined and united", COAS concluded.