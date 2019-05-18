Share:

Islamabad - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday directed the federal and provincial institutions to ensure liaison for taking effective steps with regard to impending floods in Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

He called for vigilant coordination among the authorities to take necessary steps for tackling any situation due to possible floods in the summer season.

The Prime Minister was given a briefing on climate change in Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Kashmir during a high-level meeting of Climate Change Committee, a PM Media Office press release said.

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam said this year Gilgit Baltistan (GB) received 40 percent more rains and snowfall than last year which had resulted in more floods risk owing to predicted extreme hot weather during the ongoing year.

“All the provinces through their chief ministers in the meeting have been timely sensitised about the impending floods risk and have been asked to make requisite precautionary measures,” the adviser said.

There was another lurking issue of Shisper Glacier in GB which was a giant glacier surged up to 6 km in three months where a huge glacial lake was also formed at its top. However, due to water discharge of the glacial lake the risk for glacial flooding was mitigated, he added.

“Glacial Lake Outburst Flooding (GLOF-II) project is going to be announced after Eid which will help establish 30 new glacial monitoring stations to monitor 2,500 glaciers of the country,” he said.

Briefing on climate change

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday directed the Climate Change Ministry to finalise electric vehicle policy in the next two weeks and present it before the cabinet for approval.

He gave the directions during a high-level meeting here on Climate Change. The Prime Minister was informed that the main reason of environmental pollution in Punjab province is the smoke emitted by the vehicles.

Therefore, it is important to promote electric vehicles in the country, he said, adding this will not only help cut oil imports but also address environmental issues.

According to an official press statement, the Prime Minister was also informed about the steps taken to combat smog in Punjab province and about the impact of climate change in Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Kashmir.

It was also informed that besides reduction in environmental pollution, the electric vehicles would also lessen oil imports and increase business opportunities in the country.

The meeting was informed that ban will be imposed on the use of plastic bags in the federal capital territory from 14th August this year. Rules and regulations to this effect have already been framed.

Progress made so far on the ten billion tree plantation campaign was also discussed in the meeting.

Malik Amin Aslam said 30 percent of the vehicle system in the country will be converted to electric cars by the year 2030.

He said Electrical Vehicle Policy to this effect will be devised within 15 days under the direction of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The Adviser said this step will prove to be helpful in bringing significant reduction in the import of oil. He said the electric vehicles will also improve the environment and help deal with the challenge of smog.

He said the government is focused on making Pakistan an exporter of electric vehicles within the period of five years. He said vehicle examination system is also being introduced in the transport sector to check condition of vehicles.

Malik Aslam said 10 billion tree tsunami is the project of Pakistan’s bright future. He said the project is also receiving appreciation by the world’s big institutions.

The meeting was attended by Federal Minister for National Food Security Sahabzada Mehboob Sultan, Federal Minister for Planning and Development Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar, Federal Minister for Energy Omar Ayub Khan, Prime Minister’s Adviser for Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood, Adviser on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam, Special Assistant to the PM on Information Firdous Ashiq Awan, Spokesman Nadim Afzal Chan, Special Assistant Yousaf Baig Mirza, Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan, Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan, PM AJ&K Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider, Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan Hafiz Hafeez ur Rahman and senior officials from relevant departments. Ends

Thar coal reserves

Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday assured all possible assistance of the federal government to make the Thar Coal project successful, which is a major venture of national interest.

The prime minister gave the assurance while responding to the requests of various companies at a high-level meeting here about the Thar Coal reserves.

The companies were seeking the federal government’s help regarding transportation, provision of water, and establishment of power transmission line.

He was briefed about various projects of public welfare, including health, education, skill development of local people, and afforestation in Thar, being completed under the Thar Foundation.

Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company also briefed the PM about mining in Thar.

He was apprised that the first phase of Block-II of Thar Coal has been completed, while work on the second phase is underway. Power plants are being set up to fulfil energy requirements of the country by utilizing Thar coal in various phases.

Imran was briefed that 5,000MW can be produced from the Block-II by 2025 for next 50 years.

He was informed that the Thar coal is the seventh largest reserves in the world which can be used for producing 100,000MW for next two centuries. The coal reserves in Thar are estimated as 175 billion tons, which is equal to 50 billion barrels of oil and 2,000 trillion cubic feet of gas.

