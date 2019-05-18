Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed gratitude to the Crown Prince of United Arab Emirates Mohammed bin Zayed for releasing 572 Pakistani prisoners.

In a statement issued here on Friday, the prime minister said that Pakistan values this gesture of the UAE government. He said that this step of the UAE government will prove helpful in further strengthening the fraternal ties between the two countries. In a tweet on Friday on behalf of Pakistani people and the government, Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan also expressed gratitude to the UAE Crown Prince for releasing the 572 Pakistani prisoners.