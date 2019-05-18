Share:

A westerly wave is affecting most parts of the country and likely to continue during next two days, Pakistan Meteorological Department said in its weather forecast on Saturday.

Rain with thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Kohat, Bannu, Kalat, Makran divisions, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir regions today, met office said in its forecast.

Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, weather office said.

According to the PMD tomorrow (Sunday) rain with thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in Malakand, Peshawar, Hazara, Kohat, Bannu, Rawalpindi, Quetta, Kalat, Makran divisions, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir.

Weather will remain hot and dry in most parts of the country tomorrow.