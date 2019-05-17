Share:

RAWALPINDI -Sadiqabad police during an operation rounded up a ‘criminal most wanted’ along with nine others, a police spokesman informed The Nation on Friday.

Police have also seized a huge cache of illegal arms and ammunition from the possessions of criminals along with a Vigo vehicle and registered separate cases against them, he added.

The proclaimed offender has been identified as Wali Jan Pathan, who was involved in land grabbing, extortion and other crimes, he added.

According to him, Sadiqabad police beefed up security when they were informed that Wali Jan could travel from Sadiqabad to Highway.

During a random checking, he said, a police team headed by Station House Officer Malik Allah Yar and SI Tariq Gondal stopped a suspected Vigo and held Wali Jan Pathan along with nine other armed men.

During search, he said, police recovered illegal guns, pistols, rifles, Kalashnikovs and scores of bullets and shifted them to the police station for further investigation.

SHO Police Station Sadiqabad Malik Allah Yar, when contacted, confirmed that Wali Jan Pathan along with nine accomplices was held by police. He said Wali Jan was involved in many other crimes. “Separate cases have been registered against the accused.

To a query, the SHO replied Wali Jan earlier was operating a criminal gang “333” formed by Taji Khokhar but later on parted his way with Khokhars and made his own gang “786”. The detained accused were identified as Naib Jan, Farman Ali, Sanghat Khan, Adil Jan, Ikhtaram Khan, Dil Aram, Ali Jan and Ishaq Khan, all were residents of Nangarhar province of Afghanistan, he said.

Meanwhile, Superintendent of Police (SP) Rawal Division Usman Tariq told newsmen police have prepared a comprehensive security plan to shield citizens during Ramazan.

He said patrolling in sensitive areas has been enhanced while Dolphin Force and Mohafiz Squads were directed to keep a vigil on criminals engaged in looting people on roads and in streets.

Similarly, newly-appointed CPO Muhammad Faisal Rana has assumed his charge. Upon his arrival in CPO Office, a smart contingent of police presented him a salute.

On the other hand, a gang of armed dacoits shot and injured a citizen namely Abid Ali and snatched his motorcycle at Chuhur Chowk within limits of PS Westridge. The dacoits managed to escape while the injured was shifted to DHQ Hospital for medical treatment.

Meanwhile, Police recovered the body of a man namely Jahangir with help of Rescue 1122 from a well in Sara-e-Kharboza on Peshawar Road and shifted to DHQ hospital for post-mortem. According to police, the deceased left his house yesterday for taking a bath in some dam or river and had not returned back. Family got registered his missing report with police.