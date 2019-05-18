Share:

Summer vacation from June 1

LAHORE(INP): All colleges and schools in Punjab will be closed from June 1 to August 14 for summer vacation.The Sindh government on Friday announced summer vacation leave for the department of colleges.The provincial government has also issued a notification in this regard. All educational institutes will reopen from August 15. Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas in press conference said there will be no change made in the vacations schedule. He announced that an e-transfer policy has been launched in the province that will put an end to the corruption within the department. The minister also made it clear that private schools can increase the fee up to five percent. However, any further change will need prior approval from the education department.

CM Buzdar shares Kaira’s grief

LAHORE (Staff Reporter): Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Friday offered condolence over the death of the son of PPP leader Qamar Zaman Kaira. In his message, the chief minister extended heartfelt sympathies to Kaira and the bereaved family. Kaira’s son Osama died in a road accident in Lalamusa. Kaira was was informed about the tragedy during a press conference after which he rushed to Lalamusa. The deceased was a student in Government College Lahore. Condolence messages poured in soon after the sad news broke. PTI leader Khawaja Aamer Raza offered condolence over the death. “May the Almighty bless his soul and give courage and fortitude to Kaira and the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss,” he said.

Aleem released from jail

LAHORE (Staff Reporter): Former minister Abdul Aleem Khan was released from Kot Lakhpat Jail on Friday, officials said. A two-judge bench of the Lahore High Court granted bail to the parliamentarian two days ago. However, the jail authorities received his release orders on Friday. Aleem Khan was arrested by National Accountability Bureau allegedly for having “assets beyond means” and offshore accounts in early February. Khan had to step down as Punjab’s senior minister just days after he was arrested by NAB on corruption charges.

He denies the corruption allegations. Hundreds of party workers gathered outside the jail on Friday afternoon to welcome their leader. They showered rose petals on Aleem Khan as he came out of the high-security prison. The charged workers also chanted slogans in favour of their leader. The party workers also released several pigeons in the air to celebrate the release of the former senior minister. The PTI leader left for his residence in a convoy of vehicles. He also thanked his supporters for showing solidarity with him at the time of his release from prison.