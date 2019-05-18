Share:

LAHORE - Parts of the country received rainfall of varying intensities on Friday, making weather pleasant.

Dust-thunderstorm/rain occurred at scattered places in Rawalpindi, Faislabad, Multan, Lahore, DG Khan, Sahiwal, Bahawalpur, Malakand, Hazara, Makran, Quetta, Kalat, Zhob, Sukkur, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad, Hyderabad divisions, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

Experts have forecast more windstorm/rain during the next couple of days.

In Lahore, overcast conditions, continuously blowing winds and evening showers caused considerable decrease in the mercury level. Maximum and minimum temperature in Lahore was recorded 28 and 21 degree centigrade

According to the experts, westerly wave affecting most parts of the country is likely to persist during next couple of days.

Meteorological department has forecast partly cloudy weather for Lahore during the next couple of days. Dust-thunderstorm/rain with isolated hailstorm is expected at scattered places in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat, Mardan, Bannu, DI Khan divisions), Punjab (Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Sahiwal, Multan, DG Khan, Bahawalpur divisions), Islamabad, Balochistan (Zhob, Kalat, Makran divisions), Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir, whereas at isolated places in Quetta, Sibbi, Naseerabad, Sukkur, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad divisions.

Isolated heavy falls are also expected in Makran, Kalat, Zhob and DG Khan divisions.

Cloudy weather with chances of few dust-thunderstorm and light rain is also expected along Sindh-Makran coast including Karachi.