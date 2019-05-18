Share:

Islamabad - Only reliable research data can help better policy making especially when it comes to revenue generation and any misleading facts can hamper government efforts to bring better tax policies, as per leading global research organization Nielsen.

Talking to the media in Islamabad, Director, Retail Audit Services of Neilsen, Asad explained that the company is present in more than 100 countries employing more than 35,000 people globally. Nielsen has been present in Pakistan for more than 25 years and it proudly provides research data to local, multinational, public sector and social sector organizations.

He provided a detailed review to the audience regarding Nielsen’s Retail Audit services methodology.

While giving a detailed presentation about tobacco survey, Mr Asad explained that the tobacco sector is also amongst the 80 product categories for which they conduct audits on daily basis and their research findings have highlighted that the 02 multinational cigarette manufacturers have 67% market share whereas the local cigarette manufacturers have 33% market share.