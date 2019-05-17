Share:

BEIRUT - Russian Ambassador to Lebanon Alexander Zasypkin assured Friday that the Russian strategy to secure the return of Syrian refugees to their homeland is ongoing, local media reported.

“The strategy for the return of refugees is in progress. There are efforts being made inside Syria to receive refugees,” Zasypkin was quoted as saying by Elnashra, an online independent newspaper. The ambassador assured that there is an ongoing dialogue between Lebanese and Syrian authorities on this issue.

He also emphasized that the return of refugees needs economic and humanitarian work and the process depends on Syrian authorities while Russia only provides support in this regard. Around 500,000 Syrian refugees have returned to Syria in the past few years, he added.

More than one million Syrian refugees are registered with the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees in Lebanon, while the Lebanese government estimated the true number of Syrians in the country at 1.5 million.

To facilitate the return of Syrian refugees to their homeland, Russia drafted a strategy and presented it to the Lebanese authorities.