Share:

The incident of a boeing 737 aircraft with over 143 people on board crashing into the river in Florida has caught attention of the world media houses. Fortunately, no casualties or fatalities have been so far reported as such. The incidents like this are happening even in the countries as rich as America and have proved that there has been the crumbling structure/infrastructure in the aviation sector for a long time now.

The air travel always catches the fantasy of the world and people. I had got a great chance to have the knowledge and clear glimpses of all types of aircraft at an aviation exhibition in Hyderabad where I had been working some time ago. Knowledge is the key factor in allaying fears and rumors on aviation industry. The international community should look into the loopholes still plaguing the aviation sector.

P. SENTHIL SARAVANA DURAI,

Mumbai, May 5.