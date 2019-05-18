Share:

ISLAMABAD - Victims of the 2007 Samjhota Express blast called on Senator Rehman Malik again on Friday in Parliament House Islamabad, for the second time in two days, seeking justice.

The meeting commenced with offering of Fateha (prayers) for the departed souls of those who lost their lives in the Samjhuata Express blast whose family are still waiting for justice.

The meeting was aimed at further deliberation of the case and to record the statements of those victims who could not record their statements yesterday before the Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Interior.

Rana Shaukat Ali, Mubasher Hassan, Raheela Wakil and number of other affectees of Samjhuata Express attended the meeting.

On the occasion, it was revealed that many Pakistanis who got injured in the blast were taken in to custody by Indian Intelligence Agencies and were shifted to unknown places and they are missing since that day.

Mubasher Hassan, whose brother was travelling through Samjhuata Express the day of blast and is among the missing persons since that day, told Senator Rehman that his brother was found in a hospital without any serious injuries but was to be discharged in two days but he was taken by Indian officials and since then he was missing.

He added that eyewitness told him that his brother and some forty more injured were taken by Indian agencies and were shifter to some unknown places.

Senator Malik expressed great concerns over the missing and disappearance of those Pakistani passengers who got injured in the blast. He said India should have safely sent them to Pakistan.

He said he will leave no stone unturned to deliver justice to the victims of Samjhuata Express blast and he will be pursuing it till its logical conclusion. He said that United Nations and other human rights organisations must take notice of the Indian court verdict in which all the accused were acquitted.

Senator Malik said that he is in consultations with law expert regarding filing of the case against India in International Court of Justice. He said that many revelations were made about Samjhuata Express blast and soon he will be holding a press Confrence to expose the real face of India before the world.

He said that Congress and BJP were blaming each other for Samjhota Express blast adding that either BJP or the Congress is involved but we Pakistanis want justice.

Senator Malik said that is no more a secret that Indian Agency RAW has carried out blast of Samjhuata Express through Col. Purohit whose and the RAW role was well exposed by DIG Karkare. He said RAW killed DIG Karkare later for his honest investigation as he had exposed RAW and Indian Army role in carrying out the blast.

The senator firmly vowed to move the International Court of Justice and United Nations for the families of the 2007 Samjhuata Express bombing victims.