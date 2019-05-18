Share:

ISLAMABAD - State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) through its subsidiary SBP Banking Services Corporation (SBP BSC) has relaunched the short messaging service (SMS) for issuance of fresh currency notes to the general public.

The fresh currency notes will be available from designated commercial bank branches called “e-branches” and the sixteen field offices of SBP BSC. The booking of the service will commence from May 19, while issuance of fresh currency through mobile SMS service will start from May 20, and continue till May 31, a SBP press release Friday said. The service will be provided through 1,702 e-branches and 16 SBP BSC offices in 142 cities across the country to ensure maximum geographical coverage.

The charges for the service are Rs1.50 plus tax, per SMS. Under this facility, a person may send an SMS message comprising his/her 13 digits computerized national identity card (CNIC)/smart card number along with the desired e-branch ID such as; 32453-3454432-1 (space) KHI001) to short code 8877.

In return, the person will receive an SMS containing redemption code, e-branch address and the code validity period. Redemption code received by the customer will be valid for two working days as per the mentioned dates in the SMS.

The customer may then approach the concerned e-branch along with his/her original CNIC/Smart card, a photocopy of the CNIC/smart card and transaction code received from 8877 to obtain fresh currency notes. An individual can obtain three packets of Rs.10 and one packet each of Rs50 and Rs100.