ISLAMABAD-Expressing dismay over the performance of Capital Development Authority (CDA) for not making encroachment-free Islamabad, the Supreme Court on Friday summoned federal capital’s mayor and Chairman National Highway Authority to inform it as what steps have been taken to remove encroachments.

Both have been directed to inform the court as what steps so far have been taken to clear encroachments from Islamabad and the highways.

The top court also directed to submit the picture-based report of anti-encroachment operations. The top court also directed to submit the report containing pictures of clearance of service road around Centaurus Shopping Mall. Acting CJ Gulzar Ahmed, heading a three-judge bench, also lamented over Islamabad’s roads during hearing of the case pertaining to encroachments. He observed that although he has been driving for 40 years but it is impossible for him to drive in the federal capital.

During the course of hearing, Chairman of the CDA informed the bench that the service roads have been cleared of encroachment and an operation is underway in the Blue Area as well as across the federal capital.

Justice Sardar Tariq Masood, member of the bench, remarked that even today barriers have been placed on Margalla Road. The Chairman in response submitted that the city would soon be cleared of encroachments.

“Let’s go now and see how many encroachments have been cleared,” Justice Ahmed remarked adding that the Kashmir Highway and Islamabad Expressway are in bad condition. He further observed that there are no pedestrian bridges for pedestrians on big roads in the city.

“There shouldn’t be U-turns on a big road in Islamabad,” he observed, adding the streets of Islamabad shouldn’t appear to be blocked under any circumstance. “The reflectors placed on the streets of the capital are also not working,” he added.

CDA’s chairman submitted that they are making the expressway signal free. He informed the bench that after three years the grant for the expressway has been allocated in the budget.

Justice Ahmed remarked that it is impossible to go from Bhara Kahu to Muree adding that the greenbelt of the Embassy Road has also been taken over. Chairman CDA apprised the bench that work is underway for the extension of Embassy Road. “We will satisfy this Court with our performance,” resolved chairman CDA.

The acting chief justice also made remarks on the lack of public transport in Islamabad. “Why are there no public transport facilities in the capital?” the judge asked, adding that those who are coming to the Judicial Colony have to get off miles away and walk.

He observed that ground trains should be running inside the city and that the people have to walk home from work. The hearing of the case has been adjourned for two weeks.