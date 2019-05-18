Share:

ISLAMABAD: The Senate transacted 93 percent of its agenda during the 288th session with 67 percent lawmakers participating in the proceedings and 33 percent did not contribute to it.

An observation report prepared by the Free & Fair Election Network, a non-government organization, says that the house passed five private members’ bills and a government bill during the session that continued between April 25 and May 13, 2019. While the house also debated the recent increase in prices of petroleum products and annual report on human rights.

The session’s agenda mainly comprised 20 private members’ bills, three government bills, ten calling attention notices (CANs), six motions under Rule 218, 12 resolutions, 27 house committees’ reports, and 19 motions seeking extension for submission of reports by standing committees. A total of 69 out of 103 (or 67 percent) lawmakers including 54 men and 15 women participated in the proceedings of the house by contributing to the agenda and to debates. The participating male lawmakers included 13 members of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), 12 of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), seven of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), three each of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) and National Party (NP), two of Jamaat-e-Islami (J)I, one each of Balochistan National Party (BNP), Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP), and Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) and 11 independents. Similarly, six female PPP lawmakers, four of PML-N, three of PTI and one each of MQM and Awami National Party (ANP) participated in the proceedings.

On the other hand, 34 (33 percent) lawmakers including 29 men and five women did not participate in the proceedings throughout the session. The non-participating members included 15 independents, four lawmakers of PTI, three of PML-N, two each of Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), NP and MQM and one of PPP. Five female legislators including three independents and one each of MQM and PkMAP did not participate in proceedings.

The house observed punctuality during the session with nine out 12 sittings starting on their scheduled time. On an average, each sitting started only half a minute behind the scheduled time.