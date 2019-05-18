Share:

LAHORE - Interior Minister Ejaz Ahmad Shah called on Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar and discussed various matters, including security situation and implementation of the National Action Plan (NAP) in the province during a meeting at the Governor’s House here Friday.

The visa policy for religious tourism besides pilgrimages by the Sikhs from across the world also came under discussion during the meeting.

The governor, speaking on the occasion, said terrorism was not a problem for a political party or a government only rather it was a collective problem of the nation, adding the whole nation was on one page to curb the terrorism under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Sarwar said the government was implementing the NAP in its true letter and spirit and the country would be purged of evil elements through collective efforts of the lawmen. He said the government would ensure fool-proof security arrangements on the 550th birth celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak, adding development work under Kartarpur Corridor Plan will get completed before the 550th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak.

He said the confidence of investors in the economic policies of the PTI government signified the success of the government. The governor said the enemies of peace were, in fact, against prosperity and progress of Pakistan. Sarwar said the incumbent government had taken concrete steps to ensure security of every citizen in the country, adding steps taken by the present government to curb terrorism were unprecedented. He said that the government was taking steps to ensure workable visa policy for the Sikh Pilgrimage coming from foreign countries.

Later, a delegation of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) led by Regional Chairman Abdul Rauf called on Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar.

Sarwar said it was for the first time that the government was protecting each and every penny of the public exchequer and ensuring accountability of those who had plundered the national wealth.