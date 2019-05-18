Share:

KARACHI - Mangopir Police on Friday seized over 7,000 litres of smuggled Iranian diesel during routine checking near Hamdard University and arrested the accused.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) district West Shoukat Ali Khatian while talking to APP said the police intercepted an oil tanker near Hamdard University and during its checking over 7,000 litres of Iranian diesel was recovered. The accused driver namely Arif son of Dost Muhammad was also arrested on the spot.

The diesel was being smuggled from Balochistan to Karachi, he said. The confiscated diesel and the impounded tanker have been handed over to the Custom authorities for further action.