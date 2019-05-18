Share:

ISLAMABAD - SSGC beat NBP to knock them out of the 7th Corporate T20 Cup, being played at DHA Sports Club Moin Khan Academy. On Thursday night, SSGC opted to bat first and posted 157-8 on the board with Test-discard Umar Amin slamming 64 off 44 balls studded with 3 sixes and 7 fours and Khushdil Shah 31 and Saif Bangash 25. Ali Imran and M Asghar grabbed 3 wickets each. NBP could score only 145-8 in allotted overs. Ali Imran contributed 34 smashing 2 sixes while Danish Aziz hit 31 and Kamran Akmal 26. Umar Khan clinched 4 wickets while Sohail Khan and Ahmad Jamal took 2 wickets apiece. In the semifinals, Omar Associates take on K-Electric while SSGC play against State Bank.